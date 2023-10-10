CCC MP Calls For A "Revolution" After "Imposter" Recalls 15 Parliamentarians

On October 1, 2020, they recalled me for ceasing to be a member of the MDC-A, which I won in 2018. We left it and formed CCC. I won by-elections on March 26, 2022, under CCC. I did so again in the general elections on August 23, 2023. Today, they recalled us again. It’s time for a revolution. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

ZimLive reported that all the 15 representatives have gone to court seeking an order declaring that Tshabangu has no legal standing to recall them and that they should remain in parliament.

The publication cited a CCC insider as saying CCC leader Nelson Chamisa is ready to withdraw all his party’s elected representatives in protest at the latest developments.

Chamisa had earlier written to the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda, who received Tshabangu’s letter on 03 October, urging him to ignore the former MDC-T Matabeleland North chairman.

Meanwhile, Tshabangu wrote another letter to the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Winston Chitando on 03 October recalling 17 councillors saying they had ceased to be members of the CCC.

12 of the councillors are from Bulawayo, two of the councillors are from Matabeleland South, one from Matabeleland North, and the remaining are Epworth Town Board chairperson Annah Sande and Masvingo’s first female mayor Shantel Chiwara.

The CCC has no formal membership and no leadership structure in place except for its leader and appointed spokespersons.

Political analysts suggest Tshabangu exploited the party’s “ambiguity” to claim a powerful position for himself after submitting a purported CCC constitution to Mudenda.

Tshabangu allegedly previously used the same tactic with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to cause the double nomination of CCC candidates in August’s polls.

If the courts rule in favour of Tshabangu in the fight, it opens the possibility that he can expel Chamisa from the party he founded in March 2022, and receive all funding due to the party under the Political Parties (Finances) Act.

More: Pindula News

