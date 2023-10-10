Chamisa Told To Engage With CCC "Interim Secretary General" Sengenzo Tshabangu

In response to Tshabangu’s letter, National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda notified the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) that the 15 vacant seats had become vacant.

Posting on Twitter on Monday, 09 October, Phulu, who was elected MP for Nkulumane in the 2022 by-elections on a CCC ticket, wrote:

What is transpiring in CCC is regrettable protagonists must prioritize engaging rather than insults. This is a test of leadership. Ignoring Tshabangu and saying he is not a member of CCC is ill-advised. ENGAGE!

Posting on Twitter, Mt Pleasant MP, Fadzayi Mahere, who is a former CCC spokesperson, said:

These are the fruits of illegitimacy. Continued electoral theft, multiplying the trauma of Matabeleland and usurping the will of the people. ZANU PF is an unmitigated enemy of democracy that cannot govern except by fraud. It’s a complete sham.

In another post, Mahere also accused ZANU PF of orchestrating the “fraudulent” recalls. She wrote:

The people know who their leader is. The citizens are unequivocal that President [Nelson Chamisa] is the Change Champion in Chief. The Citizens’ Movement is safe. We trust the process. No amount of ZANU PF desperation, fraudulent recalls, or war against the people will change this.

Commenting on the recall of the CCC MPs, businessman Kuda Musasiwa also accused ZANU PF of working with Tshabangu to destroy CCC. He said:

I publicly defended and supported No Structures and No Constitution. Constitutions have been abused by LAWFARE judges in Kwachustan for decades. As a pre-election strategy, I felt it was the best way to avoid double candidates and chicanery… ZANU PF has proved it doesn’t actually care about all those… with or without… it does what it likes.

