Chitungwiza Warns Residents Against Illegal Occupation, Development Of Stands

The Municipality of Chitungwiza has noted with great concern the proliferation of illegal development of stands in its area of jurisdiction without following due process.

Members of the Public are being warned to desist from such practices forthwith and are advised to seek authority from the Council in the form of development permits or approved building plans.

You are further reminded that to carry out any development, the stand beneficiary/owner should be in possession of the following documents:-

1. Offer letter

2. Signed Lease Agreement or Valid Proof of Ownership

3. Valid Service Clearance Certificate

4. Approved Site Plan

5. Signed Survey Diagram by a Registered Surveyor or General Plan Approved Civil Works designs by the Council

6. Approved Civil Works Designs by the Council

7. Approved and valid building plan

8. Copy of peg form

9. Copy of a Stage Form (Indicating inspected stages by Council)

Every structure under development should have a compliance file on site containing the documents listed above, including the Identification Document (I.D.) of the artisan registered with the Council.

Artisans are thus implored to come and register with the Council to avoid any inconveniences. After completion of construction stages, inspection and approval by the Council, a Certificate of Occupation is issued.

Please take note that any development done outside these guidelines risks being demolished and Council shall not be liable to pay any costs or compensation.

Members of the Public are being further warned against purchasing properties within the Chitungwiza area of jurisdiction without first verifying with the Council.

Further, be warned that Section 24 (4) of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29:12) criminalizes carrying out any development without an approved development order/permit/approved building plan and such offense attracts a fine not exceeding level seven or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

More: Pindula News

