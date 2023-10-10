Doctor Recommends A Colonoscopy As Sikhala's Health Deteriorates

Doctor Recommends A Colonoscopy As Sikhala's Health Deteriorates8 minutes ago
A doctor has recommended that jailed Job Sikhala undergo a colonoscopy as the health of the former Zengeza West Member of Parliament (MP) deteriorates. Sikhala complained about discomfort in the stomach and discharging blood in his waste this Monday and requested to see a doctor.
Sikhala has been at Chikurubi Maximum Prison since June 2022 for alleged incitement of violence that erupted on 14 June at the funeral wake of Moreblessing Ali, a slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist.
In an update seen by Pindula News, Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who initially reported about Sikhala’s deteriorating health, said Sikhala’s right foot is experiencing a sharp burning sensation while his blood pressure is too high. He reported:
Job Sikhala was seen and examined today (Monday 09 October 2023) by Dr. Kondo. He made the following diagnosis: 1. Job Sikhala’s blood pressure is too high, possibly because of the prison conditions. 2. His right foot is painful and he is experiencing a sharp burning sensation. The doctor has recommended a colonoscopy. The doctor has prescribed bp medication, pain killers and antibiotics. Job Sikhala has been in prison for 482 days without bail or a custodial conviction. A colonoscopy is a procedure that lets your health care provider check the inside of your entire colon (large intestine). The procedure is done using a long, flexible tube called a colonoscope. The tube has a light and a tiny camera on one end.
On Monday, the leader of the CCC, Nelson Chamisa, demanded for the immediate release of Sikhala. He called on the international community, particularly leaders within SADC, to express concern and to call for Sikhala’s immediate release to obtain specialised medical attention.
Sikhala has not yet been tried and has been denied bail multiple times due to concerns that he may flee. Despite being arrested over 65 times since 2000, Sikhala has consistently attended hearings, adhered to bail conditions, and has not been convicted of any crime.