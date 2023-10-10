Doctor Recommends A Colonoscopy As Sikhala's Health Deteriorates

8 minutes ago

A doctor has recommended that jailed Job Sikhala undergo a colonoscopy as the health of the former Zengeza West Member of Parliament (MP) deteriorates. Sikhala complained about discomfort in the stomach and discharging blood in his waste this Monday and requested to see a doctor.

Sikhala has been at Chikurubi Maximum Prison since June 2022 for alleged incitement of violence that erupted on 14 June at the funeral wake of Moreblessing Ali, a slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist.

In an update seen by Pindula News, Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who initially reported about Sikhala’s deteriorating health, said Sikhala’s right foot is experiencing a sharp burning sensation while his blood pressure is too high. He reported:

