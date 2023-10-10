FIFA Reject Nyasha Kadenge Appointment As ZIFA Chief Executive Officer

FIFA insisted on a thorough background check being made on all prospective candidates for the CEO and other posts which ZIFA intends to fill. From those background checks, it was noted that in terms of FIFA ethics, Kadenge did not fit the bill. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply Normalisation Committee members are now having to try and come up with an alternative name for CEO.

Kadenge’s reported appointment was reversed before an official unveiling ceremony on Monday.

Kadenge was hauled before a disciplinary committee by Ngezi Platinum Stars before the club sacked her in early May 2022 after almost six years at the helm.

The club, however, did not disclose why she was relieved of her duties.

After she left Ngezi, Kadenge briefly served as an administrator at the Tanzanian outfit Singida Fountain Gate in Dodoma before returning to Zimbabwe.

ZIFA has been without a substantive CEO for nearly two years after then-general secretary Joseph Mamutse went AWOL.

Mamutse refused to continue his duties in the absence of then-president Felton Kamambo.

Chief Operations Officer Xolisani Gwesela acted as CEO until September 2023, when the Normalisation Committee dissolved his post.

Technical director Wilson Mutekede and national teams general manager Wellington Mpandare also suffered the same fate as Gwesela.

