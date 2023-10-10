Harare Cholera Cases Double

He said despite the City having the situation under control with enough medication and trained nurses to treat patients, residents should remain vigilant and help contain the disease. Said Chonzi:

We have trained our nurses and put them in local clinics to treat patients and we currently have enough medication and staff to treat our patients. If it increases, we will get help from our partners. We hope that the cases do not increase and we also encourage families to be extra clean and avoid moving from city to city where they might get cholera.

Harare mayor Ian Makone said they are working on improving service delivery in the areas of garbage collection and availability of potable (drinkable) water. He said:

Service delivery is currently a problem but we are working on it. We have more water chemicals now to deal with the water situation and we are looking forward to getting trucks for garbage collection.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingesting contaminated food or water.

Oral or intravenous hydration is the primary treatment for cholera.

