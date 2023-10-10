Mighty Warriors Beat Namibia To Top Group C At COSAFA Women’s Championship

Zimbabwe scored through captain Rudo Neshamba in the 18th minute and vice-captain Nobukhosi Ncube in the 57th minute.

Speaking to the media after the match, Mlauzi said he was impressed by how the Mighty Warriors handled the Namibians. The Herald quoted Mlauzi as saying:

This is the competitiveness that we have been talking about all along. We need to continue on this trajectory. I am impressed with how we carried ourselves in this match. It was a very difficult game as we expected it to be. We needed to avoid mistakes in all the departments and be compact. We were nearer to flawlessness in the initial stages of the game but we rarely troubled their goalkeeper. But I am happy we managed to switch on and got these goals. We now need to remain focused as we need to continue being competitive in this tournament. This win is very critical in terms of where we want to be as a team.

The Mighty Warriors can finish as the group leaders if they avoid defeat against Botswana in their final pool match tomorrow.

