Two Men Arrested For Businessman's murder

Upon disembarking from his vehicle, he was manhandled by three unknown male adults who attempted to snatch his satchel containing his daily takings.

The now deceased wrestled with them and one of the accused persons stabbed him once just above the left collar bone with a kitchen knife and he sustained a stab wound.

He screamed for help and the accused persons ran away in different directions.

Insp Ncube said Muzumbi tried to get into his house but fell down near the kitchen door and his wife Beauty aged 28 assisted him to get into the house.

They were helped by their neighbour a male adult aged 26 who ferried the now deceased to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention.

Unfortunately, Muzumbi was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. A police report was made.

Insp Ncube further revealed that Mudumu is suspected to be the owner of the red woolen hat which was picked at the scene of the crime.

Gunda was seen with some fresh suspected human blood stains on his clothes on the day of the murder.

The police spokesperson implored members of the public to desist from carrying large sums of money at night as they risk being robbed.

He also appealed to members of the public with any information that may assist in the location of the outstanding suspect to come forward.

More: Pindula News

