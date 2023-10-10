Warriors To Play Botswana On 14 October

Warriors To Play Botswana On 14 October3 minutes ago
The Warriors are set to host the Zebras of Botswana in an international friendly match on Saturday, 14 October 2023 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.
In a statement, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee said the Warriors squad will be made up of both local and foreign-based players. ZIFA said:
The squad will be publicised once all logistical issues have been finalised.Feedback
Players will start arriving for camp on Wednesday.
This match is an integral part of the country’s preparations for matchdays 1 and 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set for November 13 to 21.
The gate charges are as follows; $5 Rest of Ground, $10 Bay 15-18, and $50 VIP.
The match kicks off at 3 PM Central African Time.
The Warriors’ first 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier will be away to Rwanda before they host Nigeria a few days later.
Zimbabwe is in Group C with Benin, Lesotho, South Africa, Nigeria and Rwanda.
More: Pindula News
