Warriors To Play Botswana On 14 October

Players will start arriving for camp on Wednesday.

This match is an integral part of the country’s preparations for matchdays 1 and 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set for November 13 to 21.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

The gate charges are as follows; $5 Rest of Ground, $10 Bay 15-18, and $50 VIP.

The match kicks off at 3 PM Central African Time.

The Warriors’ first 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier will be away to Rwanda before they host Nigeria a few days later.

Zimbabwe is in Group C with Benin, Lesotho, South Africa, Nigeria and Rwanda.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment