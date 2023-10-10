Woman Raped In Machete Gang Robbery

4 minutes ago

A woman from Gweru, Midlands Province, was allegedly raped by one of five robbers who had broken into her Ridgemont house around 1.30 AM on 07 October.

The suspects also robbed her of a vehicle, cash, clothes, and two laptops whose value is yet to be ascertained.

ZRP spokesperson in Midlands, Inspector Emanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident to State media. He said:

