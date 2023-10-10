Woman Raped In Machete Gang Robbery

Woman Raped In Machete Gang Robbery4 minutes ago
A woman from Gweru, Midlands Province, was allegedly raped by one of five robbers who had broken into her Ridgemont house around 1.30 AM on 07 October.
The suspects also robbed her of a vehicle, cash, clothes, and two laptops whose value is yet to be ascertained.
ZRP spokesperson in Midlands, Inspector Emanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident to State media. He said:
We confirm a rape and robbery case in which a Gweru woman was raped by one of five robbers who had broken into her house. The incident occurred on October 7 at around 1:30 AM in Ridgemont residential suburb in Gweru.
Insp Mahoko said the suspects were armed with a machete and knives and they assaulted two occupants who were sleeping in the house in different rooms using a machete while demanding money. He added:
They went on to ransack the house and stole an unknown amount of cash, various clothes, two cell phones, two laptops and the house keys.
While the robbery was in progress one of the robbers raped one of the two complainants in one of the rooms after threatening to kill her before they drove away in the complainant’s Toyota Alex motor vehicle.
Insp Mahoko said Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.
