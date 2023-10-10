ZACC Says To Impound 2 000 Vehicles Illegally Imported By Civil Servants

ZACC Says To Impound 2 000 Vehicles Illegally Imported By Civil Servants3 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says it will confiscate at least 2 000 vehicles that were imported through the abuse of the civil servants’ rebate scheme.
The underhand dealings were unearthed during an operation dubbed “Operation No to Abuse of Civil Servants Rebate Scheme” conducted by ZACC working together with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).
Speaking in an interview with The Herald before her appointment as Zimbabwe’s Prosecutor-General, former ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said:
Working jointly with ZIMRA, ZACC through its investigations department has also engaged in “Operation No to Abuse of Civil Servants Rebate Scheme”.
The operation anticipates conviction-based forfeiture of about 2 000 vehicles which were acquired through the abuse of the civil servants’ rebate scheme.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
In 2019, the Government introduced the civil servants motor vehicle rebate scheme.
Under the scheme, civil servants who had served in the civil service for 10 years and above were allowed to import motor vehicles up to a specific value for each employment grade without paying import duty.
The scheme is governed by Statutory Instrument 52 of 2019 of Customs and Exercise [General] [Amendment] Regulations.
Last year, reports suggested that some car dealers in Harare and other areas were importing vehicles using fake civil service rebate letters.
Some civil servants were allegedly importing vehicles for others and charging a fee of up to US$1 500.
The vehicles remained registered in the civil servant’s name but driven by someone else.
More: Pindula News