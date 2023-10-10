ZACC Says To Impound 2 000 Vehicles Illegally Imported By Civil Servants

3 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says it will confiscate at least 2 000 vehicles that were imported through the abuse of the civil servants’ rebate scheme.

The underhand dealings were unearthed during an operation dubbed “Operation No to Abuse of Civil Servants Rebate Scheme” conducted by ZACC working together with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

Speaking in an interview with The Herald before her appointment as Zimbabwe’s Prosecutor-General, former ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said:

