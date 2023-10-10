ZANU PF Losing Parliamentary Candidate Fails To Pay Restaurant Bill

However, after her defeat in the elections, Ncube became elusive as Sibanda tried to recover his money. He said:

At first, when I spoke to her she was cooperating, then all of a sudden, her attitude changed, the next thing she was no longer picking up my calls and responding to WhatsApp messages, she ignored me.

Her manager who is based here has been giving us a hard time, we even went to his house, and he would hide, he would do the same at his workplace or he just told his workmates to say he was not around.

When I told her I will end up going to the media she was like which paper, it doesn’t work.

I told her that she will be embarrassed together with her team.