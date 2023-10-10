ZANU PF Losing Parliamentary Candidate Fails To Pay Restaurant Bill

ZANU PF Losing Parliamentary Candidate Fails To Pay Restaurant Bill5 minutes ago
The ZANU PF candidate who lost the Lupane East parliamentary seat in the 2023 Harmonised Elections, Phathisiwe Ncube, has failed to settle a US$93 bill that she owes Take Me Out restaurant.
The bill was left by Ncube’s campaign team with the restaurant owner struggling to recover the money.
The restaurant owner, Archiford Sibanda told CITE reporter Senzeni Ncube that Ncube’s campaign team ate at his establishment for two weeks on the basis that they would settle their bill later.
However, after her defeat in the elections, Ncube became elusive as Sibanda tried to recover his money. He said:
At first, when I spoke to her she was cooperating, then all of a sudden, her attitude changed, the next thing she was no longer picking up my calls and responding to WhatsApp messages, she ignored me.
Her manager who is based here has been giving us a hard time, we even went to his house, and he would hide, he would do the same at his workplace or he just told his workmates to say he was not around.
When I told her I will end up going to the media she was like which paper, it doesn’t work.
I told her that she will be embarrassed together with her team.
However, Ncube claimed that she paid the debt but could not readily furnish the publication with the proof of payment.
More: Pindula News