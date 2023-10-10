Zimbabwe-Botswana Friendly Match May Not Happen

The team is preparing for the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup African Qualifiers opener against Mozambique next month.

Botswana will play in Group G along with Algeria, Guinea, Uganda, Mozambique and Somalia for a place at the 2026 World Cup edition, which will be co-hosted by Canada, the United States of America, and Mexico.

According to the statement, the match between Botswana and Eswatini will be played on Monday, 16 October 2023 at the Lobatse Sports Complex.

By implication, Botswana will not play Zimbabwe on Saturday, 14 October as the Zebras will have to play two games in 48 hours in two different countries.

An official from the BFA earlier on Tuesday told Soccer24 that he was not aware of the proposed match against Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, all Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 27 fixtures that were scheduled for this weekend have been postponed to 18 and 19 October. PSL said:

This is to pave the way for the international friendly match between Zimbabwe and Botswana which will be played on Saturday 14 October 2023.

ZIFA has since announced the gate charges for the purported Warriors versus Zebras international friendly, saying fans will pay $5 Rest of Ground, $10 Bay 15-18, and $50 VIP.

