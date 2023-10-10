Zimbabwe Calls For "Maximum Restraint" In Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a statement, Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade called for restraint on both sides to allow humanitarian workers access to those who have been injured and displaced. Reads the statement:

The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe is closely following the developments in the Middle East and is deeply concerned at the ongoing fighting between Hamas and the Israeli army which has left more than 1000 people dead while several others have been displaced or injured.

Equally disturbing is the indiscriminate targeting of civilians especially women and children and the disproportionate use of force.

The Government of Zimbabwe urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint and allow humanitarian workers access to the injured and displaced.

We convey our deepest condolences to all those who lost their loved ones and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

These tragic developments, once again highlight the urgent need for the revival of the political process aimed at finding a durable and just solution that respects the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people as envisaged under the United Nations Resolutions.