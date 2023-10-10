Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Moves To $5 633 Per US$1

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Dollar has shed more value against the United States Dollar on the official forex market conducted this Tuesday, 10 October 2023.

At today’s Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) wholesale foreign currency auction, the Zimbabwe dollar averaged $5 633.8332, down from $5 252.6558 per US Dollar last week.

The total amount on offer today was US$20 000 000.00 but US$18 106 845.96 was allotted.

