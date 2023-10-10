Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Matchday 27 Fixtures Postponed

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Matchday 27 Fixtures Postponed4 minutes ago
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 27 fixtures that were scheduled for this weekend have been postponed to 18 and 19 October.
The PSL postponed the matches because the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s Football Team, the Warriors, will play Botswana in an international friendly match on 14 October. The PSL said:
This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match-day 27 fixtures scheduled for 14 to 15 October 2023 have been postponed.Feedback
This is to pave the way for the international friendly match between Zimbabwe and Botswana which will be played on Saturday 14 October 2023.
The postponed fixtures shall be played on 18-19 October 2023.
Meanwhile, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee has announced the gate charges for the Warriors versus Zebras international friendly.
Fans will pay $5 Rest of Ground, $10 Bay 15-18, and $50 VIP.
The match kicks off at 3 PM Central African Time.
