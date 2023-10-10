Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Matchday 27 Fixtures Postponed

This is to pave the way for the international friendly match between Zimbabwe and Botswana which will be played on Saturday 14 October 2023.

The postponed fixtures shall be played on 18-19 October 2023.

Meanwhile, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee has announced the gate charges for the Warriors versus Zebras international friendly.

Fans will pay $5 Rest of Ground, $10 Bay 15-18, and $50 VIP.

The match kicks off at 3 PM Central African Time.

More: Pindula News

