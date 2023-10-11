Audio: Biti Speaks On Tshabangu Saga Says It Needs To Be Fixed

6 minutes ago

Tendai Biti has claimed that he is not working with Sengezo Tshabangu, who claimed that Biti was now a co-president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) with Welshman Ncube. Biti stated that Nelson Chamisa remains his president.

In an interview with TechMagTv’s Toneo Rutsito, Biti explained that he has been focused on his own affairs since he was not selected as the party’s Parliamentary candidate in the recent elections.

Tshabangu, who announced himself as the CCC’s interim secretary-general, has recalled 15 CCC Members of Parliament (MPs). On 10 October 2023, Sengezo Tshabangu issued a statement expelling Nelson Chamisa from the CCC, accusing him of embezzlement, party personalization, collaboration with ZANU PF, and imposing candidates leading to losses. Tshabangu appointed Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti as acting presidents. However, Biti denied being a party president and emphasized the need to respect his privacy and dignity. Biti reaffirmed his loyalty to Chamisa but acknowledged that the situation needs to be addressed. Listen to the audio below for more.

Feedback