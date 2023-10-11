Barbourfields Violence: Dynamos Gets 3 Points, Highlanders Punished

Barbourfields Violence: Dynamos Gets 3 Points, Highlanders Punished4 minutes ago
Dynamos received mixed news from the Premier Soccer League regarding their abandoned match against Highlanders. They were awarded maximum points with a 3-0 scoreline, but were also fined US$3,500. The fine was a result of the violent behaviour displayed by some Dynamos fans at Barbourfields last month in response to threats from Highlanders supporters.
Highlanders also faced sanctions, with vice-captain Peter Muduhwa receiving a US$500 fine and a four-match suspension, H-Metro reported.
Despite the penalty, Dynamos moved up to fourth place in the standings with 43 points, trailing league leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by eight points. Highlanders remained in third place with 45 points.
The judgment stated that the match commissioner reported that the violence was initiated by some Highlanders fans who were unhappy with a referee’s decision. Read the judgment in part:
It is also not an issue that the missile throwing and pitch invasion was initiated and instigated by the Highlanders fans who were not happy with the referee’s decision not to award a penalty for what they perceived as a foul on their player in the penalty box.
According to the match commissioner, Mr Kusosa, some Highlanders supporters got on the pitch, threw a few missiles and retreated. Thereafter, those in blue and white also invaded the pitch in retaliation.
However, when those in black and white came back in greater numbers those in blue and white withdrew and ran away as they were outnumbered.
Even those Dynamos fans occupying the Mpilo end of the stadium also ran away.
A group of unruly fans stormed the pitch to protest a decision made by match officials and the match was abandoned. The outnumbered police officers present had to retreat as Highlanders fans threw objects. Following the incident, 19 individuals were arrested in connection with the violence.