Barbourfields Violence: Dynamos Gets 3 Points, Highlanders Punished

Dynamos received mixed news from the Premier Soccer League regarding their abandoned match against Highlanders. They were awarded maximum points with a 3-0 scoreline, but were also fined US$3,500. The fine was a result of the violent behaviour displayed by some Dynamos fans at Barbourfields last month in response to threats from Highlanders supporters.

Highlanders also faced sanctions, with vice-captain Peter Muduhwa receiving a US$500 fine and a four-match suspension, H-Metro reported.

Despite the penalty, Dynamos moved up to fourth place in the standings with 43 points, trailing league leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by eight points. Highlanders remained in third place with 45 points.

