CCC Withdraws All MPs And Councillors To Protest Recalls

CCC Withdraws All MPs And Councillors To Protest Recalls6 minutes ago
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, led by Nelson Chamisa, has announced the withdrawal of all its Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors as a protective measure against the ongoing recalling of its representatives.
Following the instructions of Sengezo Tshabangu, Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced the expulsion of 15 CCC MPs from Parliament on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. This announcement caused an uproar, with CCC MPs protesting the decision through songs. Riot police were called in to remove the lawmakers from the premises.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, the CCC party revealed that they had instructed the Chief Whips in both the lower and upper chambers to write letters to the Speaker of Parliament and the President of the Senate, demanding the reversal of the illegitimate recalls initiated by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the interim Secretary-General of the CCC. Read the statement:
Today, the Citizens’ National Assembly (CNA) convened its 18th meeting to receive reports and updates on various matters, including the election department, the recently concluded presidential countrywide interfaces, and parliamentary caucus meetings. During the meeting, the CNA reached the following resolutions:
– All CCC deployees are to disengage from council, parliamentary, and senatorial activities in light of the national crisis stemming from a disputed election.
– The Chief whips in the lower and upper chambers to write letters to the Speaker of Parliament and the President of the Senate, instructing the reversal of the illegal recalls made against our members by an imposter.
– The recalls must be promptly reversed within a 14-day window. If not, political and diplomatic processes will be initiated, including correspondence to SADC, PAP, and Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) organizations.
The move by CCC comes after Zimbabwean journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono had discouraged the party from pulling out its Members of Parliament saying pulling out all the lawmakers would worsen “cracks” in the party. The journalist highlighted the potential loss of livelihood for MPs and the weakening of Nelson Chamisa’s leadership. Instead, he suggested staying in parliament to expose ZANU PF’s actions and emphasized the importance of strategic decision-making over popular sentiment.
When CCC MPs boycotted the official opening of the 10th Parliament by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Mount Hampden on Tuesday, 03 October, Jacob Mudenda, said the lawmakers would have their travel allowances forfeited and their accommodation costs deducted from their salaries.