CCC Withdraws All MPs And Councillors To Protest Recalls

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, led by Nelson Chamisa, has announced the withdrawal of all its Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors as a protective measure against the ongoing recalling of its representatives.

Following the instructions of Sengezo Tshabangu, Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced the expulsion of 15 CCC MPs from Parliament on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. This announcement caused an uproar, with CCC MPs protesting the decision through songs. Riot police were called in to remove the lawmakers from the premises.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, the CCC party revealed that they had instructed the Chief Whips in both the lower and upper chambers to write letters to the Speaker of Parliament and the President of the Senate, demanding the reversal of the illegitimate recalls initiated by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the interim Secretary-General of the CCC. Read the statement:

