Chin'ono: Pulling Out All MPs Will Accentuate Cracks In CCC

Pulling out all MPs will accentuate the cracks in CCC because as I said last week, parliament is a job for many of our MPs both in CCC and ZANUPF.

Pulling them out is removing the means to earn a living for them for the next five years unless you have a plan on what will happen after you pull out.

Some CCC MPs will defy Nelson Chamisa if he orders a pull out, and it will further loosen his grip both on the party and national politics.

Being popular without instruments to effect tangible political decisions is pointless.

The journalist suggests that it is better to let ZANUPF and its supporters in parliament make “ridiculous” rulings. He said this exposes their actions to the rest of the world. Chin’ono says South Africa’s former Finance Minister Dr Tito Mboweni criticised the recalls by the speaker of parliament as ridiculous. If Nelson Chamisa had withdrawn his MPs without the recalls, there would be no response from people like Dr Mboweni. The journalist advises not to make it easy for ZANUPF, but rather to stay in parliament until they are illegally removed, allowing the world to witness it. He also recalls advising the later former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai against not contesting by-elections, which resulted in ZANUPF gaining seats and leaving those constituencies without proper representation. He added:

If Chamisa pulls out all his MPs, ZANUPF will do what it has done in the past, ZEC will say it has no money for by-elections and we will have a ZANUPF parliament until 2028. Is that what you want? Let us learn from history and not make the same mistakes. Unless CCC has a nuclear option, those MPs should stay in parliament, but if CCC has a viable option that won’t allow another five years of a ZANUPF parliament, then they can do it.

Chin’ono said leaders must prioritise strategic decision-making over decisions that are simply popular with their supporters. He said if the CCC, were to withdraw their MPs from parliament, they would be granting an effortless victory to ZANU PF. Chin’ono said ZANU PF does not value parliamentary legitimacy and does not operate based on moral principles. Therefore, it is important to focus on strategic considerations rather than moral conduct, as ZANU PF does not adhere to a moral compass.

