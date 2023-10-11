Former Gems Shooter Pauline Jani Has Died

7 minutes ago

Former Zimbabwe netball player Pauline Jani, who represented both the national team Gems and the Black Mambas, has died at the age of 34.

Jani had been battling a long illness and was recently admitted to the hospital, The Sunday Mail reported.

She gained recognition for her impressive performance at the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup that was held in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Feedback