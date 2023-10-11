Israel-Hamas War Death Toll Continues To Rise As Violence Escalates

Israel-Hamas War Death Toll Continues To Rise As Violence Escalates7 minutes ago
In the Israel-Hamas conflict, the death toll continued to rise as violence escalated. Hamas launched a coordinated terror attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to more than 1,200 deaths in Israel, including 14 Americans. Hamas say they have dozens of hostages, including Americans.
In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that they were at war, and Israel tightened its blockade of the Gaza Strip.
The Gaza Strip recorded over 900 deaths, including 140 children, and 4,500 wounded due to Israeli retaliatory airstrikes, according to Al Jazeera. In addition to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Israeli army launched attacks on Lebanese territory in response to anti-tank fire from Lebanon targeting an Israeli military post.
The United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres expressed distress over Israel’s complete siege of the Gaza Strip. He said on Monday:
I have just concluded an extraordinary meeting of senior UN leaders to discuss the unprecedented developments in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
Let me begin by repeating my utter condemnation of the abhorrent attacks by Hamas and others against Israeli towns and villages in the Gaza periphery, which have left over 800 Israelis dead and more than 2,500 injured.
Sadly, these numbers are expected to rise as the attacks are ongoing and many remain unaccounted for.
In addition, over one hundred, possibly more, Israelis – civilians and military – have been reported captured by armed groups, including women, children and the elderly.
Some are being held hostage inside Israel and many others have been taken inside the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have launched thousands of indiscriminate rockets that have reached central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
I recognize the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people. But nothing can justify these acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians.
I reiterate my call to immediately cease these attacks and release all hostages.
In the face of these unprecedented attacks, Israeli airstrikes have pounded Gaza.
I am deeply alarmed by reports of over 500 Palestinians — including women and children — killed in Gaza and over 3,000 injured.
Unfortunately, these numbers are rising by the minute as Israeli operations continue.
While I recognize Israel’s legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law.
Guterres expressed concern for the safety of civilians and the protection of infrastructure in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Reports indicated that Israeli missiles targeted health facilities, residential towers, mosques, and UN schools housing displaced families in Gaza. The humanitarian situation in Gaza was already dire, and a complete siege by Israel would worsen it. Guterres called for urgent access for humanitarian aid and appealed to the international community for support. He emphasized the need for a negotiated peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state to bring long-term stability to the region.
Pope Francis appealed to Hamas to release the hostages and expressed concern about the implications of Israel’s blockade on Palestinian civilians.
The situation in Gaza worsened as hospitals reached capacity and supplies dwindled due to Israel’s blockade. Airstrikes targeted multiple Gaza neighbourhoods, prompting evacuation warnings. The United Nations reported casualties and damage, with accusations that Hamas used civilian areas, including UN facilities, for military purposes. Israel conducted numerous airstrikes, targeting Hamas militants and infrastructure. The death toll in Israel rose to 1,200, with many wounded. Ongoing rocket attacks, President Biden’s support for Israel, and a possible ground assault loomed. Travel disruptions occurred, and Gaza residents struggled to escape the violence.