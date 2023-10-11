Juliet Kadungure Dies On Her Brother Ginimbi's Birthday

Juliet Kadungure Dies On Her Brother Ginimbi's Birthday5 minutes ago
Julie Kadungure, the sister of the late businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, died on October 10, 2023, which was supposed to be Ginimbi’s 39th birthday. Reports suggest that she was involved in an accident while coming from Tanzania and she did not make it.
The news of Julie’s death was shared on social media, prompting an outpouring of condolences from many people.
According to H-Metro, Julie’s last WhatsApp status update was a tribute to her late brother, where she expressed her belief that God knows best. In a previous post, she referred to Ginimbi as a legend who will never be forgotten.
Julie’s sister, Nelia Kadungure, posted on her WhatsApp status:
Mwari mandirwadzisa zvekare.
Genius Kadungure, a well-known businessman and socialite commonly referred to as Ginimbi died in a car accident in November 2020. The incident occurred on Liberation Legacy Way, commonly known as Borrowdale Road, in Harare. Ginimbi was driving his speeding Rolls Royce when it collided head-on with a Honda Fit. The impact caused his vehicle to veer off the road and collide with a tree, resulting in a fire.