Juliet Kadungure Dies On Her Brother Ginimbi's Birthday

5 minutes ago

Julie Kadungure, the sister of the late businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, died on October 10, 2023, which was supposed to be Ginimbi’s 39th birthday. Reports suggest that she was involved in an accident while coming from Tanzania and she did not make it.

The news of Julie’s death was shared on social media, prompting an outpouring of condolences from many people.

According to H-Metro, Julie’s last WhatsApp status update was a tribute to her late brother, where she expressed her belief that God knows best. In a previous post, she referred to Ginimbi as a legend who will never be forgotten.

Feedback