Mighty Warriors Have Advanced To The Semi-finals Of COSAFA's Women Championships

5 minutes ago

The Mighty Warriors, Zimbabwe’s national women’s football team, have advanced to the semi-finals of the COSAFA Women’s Championships after drawing 1-1 with Botswana.

After a 2-0 victory over Namibia in their previous match, Zimbabwe needed at least a draw against Botswana in their final group match for them to advance to the semi-finals of the COSAFA Women’s Championships. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, securing the Mighty Warriors’ place in the ongoing tournament’s semi-finals.

The team has won two matches and drawn one in the competition so far. Zambia, Mozambique, and Malawi have also qualified for the semi-finals.

