Mighty Warriors Have Advanced To The Semi-finals Of COSAFA's Women Championships
The Mighty Warriors, Zimbabwe’s national women’s football team, have advanced to the semi-finals of the COSAFA Women’s Championships after drawing 1-1 with Botswana.
After a 2-0 victory over Namibia in their previous match, Zimbabwe needed at least a draw against Botswana in their final group match for them to advance to the semi-finals of the COSAFA Women’s Championships. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, securing the Mighty Warriors’ place in the ongoing tournament’s semi-finals.
The team has won two matches and drawn one in the competition so far. Zambia, Mozambique, and Malawi have also qualified for the semi-finals.
In their match against Botswana, Zimbabwe’s Ennety Chemere scored in the 4th minute from a corner kick taken by Mupeti.
The Mighty Warriors who are under the guidance of coach Shadreck Mlauzi have accumulated seven points from three matches.
