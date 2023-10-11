POTRAZ Has Announced Plans To Provide Mobile Computer Training In Villages

Although the number of people visiting CICs continues to increase steadily, the Authority is of the opinion that the CICs are under-utilised, stemming from a lack of appreciation of the benefits of the sites to individuals and communities as well as a general lack of computer skills among rural folk.

Dr Machengete said 32 additional CICs are currently under construction, bringing the total number of CICs to 202 once they are completed. Dr Machengete considers this a significant milestone in achieving universal access and usage of information and communication technologies (ICTs) in Zimbabwe.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

POTRAZ, in collaboration with the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, began commissioning CICs in 2016, with the goal of serving underserved rural communities. They initially targeted to establish a total of 210 CICs.

Most CICs provide various services such as banking, internet access, computer training, research support for schools and communities, and money transfer services. These CICs have also facilitated the establishment of computer laboratories in previously marginalised schools, particularly in rural areas, through the distribution of computers.

Importance of the POTRAZ program

This comes amid concerns that Zimbabwe may not be ready to fully benefit from the emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution. Many Zimbabweans and institutions are not prepared for AI, despite its potential impact comparable to the Industrial Revolution. The question of whether Zimbabwe is AI-ready was raised at a Unicaf-organized event, and the majority believed that the country was not prepared Techzim’s Leonard Sengere reported.

Lack of access to computers and the internet is a major obstacle in utilising AI effectively. Internet penetration stands at 65.2%, while only 58.8% of households have smartphones, and a mere 14.2% of the population has access to a computer. Additionally, only 53% of households have electricity. However, even if individuals themselves do not have access to AI technology, they may still benefit indirectly if the government and private sector utilise AI to improve efficiency and lower costs. Nonetheless, the ideal situation would be for individuals to utilize AI for their own purposes hence the need toward bridging the digital divide.

Tags

Leave a Comment