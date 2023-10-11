UK-based Lawyer Says ZANU PF Sent Tshabangu To Destroy CCC

Political Foolishness On Steroids In Zim As The Regime Deploys A Proxy To Try & Destroy @CCCZimbabwe

1. The starting premise is that we are all mortals. What that entails is that each & every one of us will ultimately exit this universe at some point.

2. The next premise is that democracy is a game of numbers. A mandate is earned via convincing the majority of the electorate to vote for you on the basis that you are the best candidate. @nelsonchamisa has successfully achieved that premise & proven his mettle through garnering millions of votes in successive elections.

3. The regime simply has to come to terms with that political reality. It has to be reminded that the world can see through its crude machinations.

4. @CCCZimbabwe was formed in January 2022 after a similar charade to what we are witnessing. The regime spectacularly failed to decimate the opposition despite the array of weapons at its disposal.

5. What the regime is missing is that, the more it targets @nelsonchamisa, the more it inadvertently amplifies his profile & popularity.

6. Trying to derail his political movement is simply futile. It’s the people who follow him who matter, not political names. The only way to stop him is to ban elections & declare Zimbabwe a one party state.