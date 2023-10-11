UK-based Lawyer Says ZANU PF Sent Tshabangu To Destroy CCC

UK-based Lawyer Says ZANU PF Sent Tshabangu To Destroy CCC5 minutes ago
Brighton Mutebuka, a Zimbabwean lawyer residing in the United Kingdom, has claimed that the ruling party ZANU PF sent Sengezo Tshabangu to sabotage and possibly destroy the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Mutebuka alleges that Sengezo Tshabangu, who has been in the spotlight after declaring himself as the CCC’s Secretary-General and recalling 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) and some councillors, is being controlled by the ruling party.
Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda acted upon Tshabangu’s instructions and removed the recalled legislators, disregarding a written communication from Chamisa stating that any dealings concerning CCC MPs should go through his office. Tshabangu who is also a lawyer, also asserted that Nelson Chamisa was no longer the party president and announced that he had appointed Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube in his stead.
Mutebuka’s analysis suggests that Tshabangu is operating under the guidance of ZANU PF. In a social media post seen by Pindula News, Mutebuka drew parallels between the current events and the circumstances surrounding the formation of the CCC. This comparison likely refers to the previous recalling of MDC Alliance MPs and Councillors aligned with Chamisa, following the party leadership dispute that ended up in court. Mutebuka said:
Political Foolishness On Steroids In Zim As The Regime Deploys A Proxy To Try & Destroy @CCCZimbabwe
1. The starting premise is that we are all mortals. What that entails is that each & every one of us will ultimately exit this universe at some point.
2. The next premise is that democracy is a game of numbers. A mandate is earned via convincing the majority of the electorate to vote for you on the basis that you are the best candidate. @nelsonchamisa has successfully achieved that premise & proven his mettle through garnering millions of votes in successive elections.
3. The regime simply has to come to terms with that political reality. It has to be reminded that the world can see through its crude machinations.
4. @CCCZimbabwe was formed in January 2022 after a similar charade to what we are witnessing. The regime spectacularly failed to decimate the opposition despite the array of weapons at its disposal.
5. What the regime is missing is that, the more it targets @nelsonchamisa, the more it inadvertently amplifies his profile & popularity.
6. Trying to derail his political movement is simply futile. It’s the people who follow him who matter, not political names. The only way to stop him is to ban elections & declare Zimbabwe a one party state.
Mutebuka criticised the elderly leaders of Zimbabwe, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mudenda, and Patrick Chinamasa, for engaging in “political foolishness” instead of leaving a meaningful legacy. He questioned the point of their actions, such as denying power to Chamisa, engaging in corruption, and terrorising citizens, when their own “end is near”.
Mutebuka found it embarrassing that a party formed in 1963 was fixated on fighting a 45-year-old leader of the opposition. He emphasised the need for Zimbabwe’s leadership to focus on the country’s development rather than eliminating the opposition. Ultimately, he questioned the significance of crowing over opponents if everything was left behind in the end.