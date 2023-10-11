ZIFA Says Warriors Friendly Match Against Botswana Has Been Cancelled

ZIFA Says Warriors Friendly Match Against Botswana Has Been Cancelled4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has advised that an international friendly match against Botswana has been cancelled. ZIFA previously announced that the Warriors would host the Zebras on 14 October 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZIFA said players would continue to train in camp in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria. Read the statement:
FRIENDLY MATCH AGAINST BOTSWANA CALLED OFF; TRAINING CAMP GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) advises all football stakeholders that our planned international friendly match against Botswana has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control. The association sincerely regrets all inconveniences that this unfortunate development has caused to all our stakeholders.
The training camp for the Warriors will still go ahead until the end of the international break. This will give the technical team more time to assess their options ahead of crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria in November.
Here are the 24 players called up for the training camp:
GOALKEEPERS: Washington Arubi (SuperSport United), Frank Tafiremutsa (Dynamos), Wallace Magalane (FC Platinum)
DEFENDERS: Ronald Pfumbidzai (SuperSport United), Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Munashe Garananga (FC Sheriff Tiraspol), Devine Lunga (Golden Arrows), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn). Frank Makarati (Dynamos)
MIDFIELDERS: Never Tigere (lhefu S.C), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda Football Academy), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Brian Banda, Walter Musona (FC Platinum), Phenias Bamusi (CAPS United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Gerald Bero (Manica Diamonds). Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn),
FORWARDS: Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum)
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches that had been suspended are back as previously scheduled.
Botswana and Eswatini are set to play a friendly match on October 16th, despite an earlier announcement by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) that Zimbabwe would host Botswana on October 14th. The Botswana Football Association (BFA) confirmed the match with Eswatini on their Facebook page. This implies that Botswana will not play against Zimbabwe as originally planned, as they would have to play two matches in 48 hours in different countries. An official from the BFA expressed unawareness of the proposed match against Zimbabwe.
