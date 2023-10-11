ZIFA Says Warriors Friendly Match Against Botswana Has Been Cancelled

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has advised that an international friendly match against Botswana has been cancelled. ZIFA previously announced that the Warriors would host the Zebras on 14 October 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZIFA said players would continue to train in camp in preparation for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria. Read the statement:

FRIENDLY MATCH AGAINST BOTSWANA CALLED OFF; TRAINING CAMP GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) advises all football stakeholders that our planned international friendly match against Botswana has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control. The association sincerely regrets all inconveniences that this unfortunate development has caused to all our stakeholders.

The training camp for the Warriors will still go ahead until the end of the international break. This will give the technical team more time to assess their options ahead of crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria in November.

