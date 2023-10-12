Chamisa Tells Parliament Speaker Mudenda To Reverse The Recalling Of 15 CCC MPs

Chamisa Tells Parliament Speaker Mudenda To Reverse The Recalling Of 15 CCC MPs6 minutes ago
Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has sent a letter to Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda, requesting the reversal of the recalling of 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) who were removed at the direction of Sengezo Tshabangu.
The CCC announced that Amos Chibaya, MP for Mkoba constituency in Gweru, and his team submitted the letter to the Speaker based on resolutions made by the CCC’s highest decision-making body, the Citizens’ National Assembly (CNA). The letter emphasises that the recent recalls, carried out by a non-member of the party, should be reversed and the affected members reinstated.
The party said Chibaya and his team were mandated by the CNA to go to parliament and senate to carry out the following actions:
1. Deliver the resolution of the Citizens National Assembly to the Speaker, stating that the collective leadership of CCC has not recalled anyone and that any such actions were illegal and must be reversed.
2. Notify Speaker and President that until the issue is resolved, we will not attend any parliamentary and senatorial sessions for the next 14 days, until our legitimate MPs and senators are reinstated.
3. Clarify to them that the CNA, as the Movement’s highest decision-making body, does not have a position such as SG mandated to communicate on our behalf. The team was also mandated to file a police report against the fraud. We will not tolerate a daylight coup against our representatives.
The 15 MPs were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the party’s secretary-general, a position which the party says does not exist. The party which has since disengaged from official activities in the National Assembly, Senate and Councils, has given a 14-day deadline for the prompt reversal of recalls of its members. Failure to do so will result in political and diplomatic actions, including reaching out to organisations like the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).