Deputy Head Boy Of George's College In Harare Ashley Musendekwa Has Died

Iye aida Harvad ufunge he always said ndikarara ndoruza Harvard 😪. He was a person of awards from Primary school. He was just smart.

In response to reports suggesting Ashley’s involvement in reckless driving, racing, and speeding before the accident, the relative stated that they considered him a careful and responsible driver. Said the relative:

To us, Ashy was a careful and responsible driver. When he was given this car, the family said they would rather give it to Ashy since he is the one more responsible but yeah, that’s life sometimes a lot just happens, leaving us with many questions. His father is profoundly devastated by the loss. Ashy often expressed his desire to achieve at least half of what his dad had accomplished. The father had high hopes of nurturing and guiding his son, helping him realise the inherent potential within him.

The relative expressed disbelief at his sudden death, particularly considering his young age. They added that the circumstances of his rush and the lack of clarity on what really transpired led to thoughts of black magic, as such occurrences are often attributed to it. Said the relative:

He passed on while coming from writing his Maths exam. There is a brother who had promised to come and fetch him. We don’t know where he was rushing to but as you know, in Africa, we have beliefs. When things like these happen we often conclude that it’s black magic because nothing else makes sense. It’s really not easy.

His schoolmates have gathered at his parents’ residence in Borrowdale, Harare, to pay their respects and mourn his passing. The funeral service for Ashley is scheduled to take place on Saturday, followed by his burial at Glenforest Cemetery.

