Finance Deputy Minister Mnangagwa Has Warned Businesses Against Rejecting The ZWL$50 Note

At the moment we use the local currency and the multi-currency regime and it will end in 2025 … business people should not reject local currency.

I want to assure the august House and Zimbabweans that we are looking at this matter. We now have ZiG (digital currency) which is a store of value and an alternative for those who are unable to use bond notes, they can buy ZiG.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Informal traders and commuter transport operators refuse to accept the ZWL$50 note amid the depreciation of the Zimbabwe dollar. When the Zimbabwe dollar was reintroduced in 2019 after a decade-long suspension, there were smaller denominations like ZWL$2, ZWL$5, ZWL$10, and ZWL$20 but they have all been phased out as the local currency continued to lose value against the United States dollar. Since the August 23 and 24, 2023 elections, the local currency has lost over 18% of its value, with the current exchange rate standing at US$1:$5 633,8332 on the interbank market.

Tags

Leave a Comment