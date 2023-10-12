"It's Not Withdrawal Yet," Mahere Explains CCC Move In Parliament

Disengagement entails not transacting official business in the House of Assembly including parliamentary sittings and committee work. This has been necessitated by the fact that unless the illegal conduct of the Speaker is challenged strongly, there is a real risk that we will all be wrongfully recalled, thus compounding an already existing constitutional and governance crisis.

She said during a parliamentary session, the Speaker obstructed normal debate by disregarding constitutional arguments and points of order. When the MPs insisted on their position, armed riot police were called in to silence them, resulting in physical violence and injuries. Mahere added that the MPs were unlawfully removed from the House, violating parliamentary privilege.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

She said in such a hostile and anti-constitutional environment, it becomes challenging to represent the people effectively. She said as the party president Chamisa stated, they will disengage from official House business for 14 days but continue engaging with constituents through community meetings, feedback sessions, and voter education initiatives. Specific details for the Mt Pleasant constituency will be announced soon. She added:

It’s not a withdrawal yet because we are not formally resigning from Parliament. The legal consequence of not withdrawing at this stage is that the seats can’t be declared vacant at this stage. The extreme measure of withdrawal/resignation will be considered as a last resort and communicated if taken and should the need arise.

The CCC party has given a 14-day deadline for the prompt reversal of recalls of its members. Failure to do so will result in political and diplomatic actions, including reaching out to organisations like the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Tags

Leave a Comment