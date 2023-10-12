MSD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Violent Winds And Lightning

4 minutes ago

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) of Zimbabwe has warned members of the public to brace for possible thunderstorms, violent winds and lightning from Friday. In the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast issued on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, MSD in conjunction with the Civil Protection Department said:

Briefly, cloudy conditions are expected countrywide but Matabeleland North, Bulawayo metropolitan as well as northern districts of Matabeleland South should expect some thunderstorms later in the afternoon. These thunderstorms may be associated with violent winds and lightning therefore members of the public should take note of these and protect themselves and their possessions.

The report also indicated that On Wednesday the country experienced mild conditions with clear skies in the morning. However, clouds started to develop in the mid-morning in Mashonaland Provinces, Harare metropolitan, and parts of Manicaland. Despite the clouds, temperatures remained hot throughout the country.

