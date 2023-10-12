Musician Garry Mapanzure Has Reportedly Died

Musician Garry Mapanzure Has Reportedly Died7 minutes ago
Zimbabwean musician Garry Mapanzure born Garikai Munashe Mapanzure has died following a road traffic accident on the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway in Masvingo. The incident occurred when a vehicle turning into Clipsham Views residential area collided with another vehicle coming from Beitbridge. Mapanzure was a passenger in the car driven by his sister, and sadly, his nephew (his sister’s son) lost his life immediately, while Mapanzure sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to them.
The accident also involved Langton Madima, a student from Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) and the President of the GZU Students Representative Council, who unfortunately died at the scene. Distressing images from the accident site revealed the mangled wreckage of a maroon Toyota Vitz vehicle, beyond repair, while the other vehicle involved, a grey car, was positioned further down the road.
Garry Mapanzure gained popularity with his 2017 single “Wapunza” featuring his brother Victor Mapanzure. He further released the single “Moyo Muti” in February 2018. Garry was selected for Mr Eazi’s #EMPAWA100 program after his song “Truth or Dare” gained attention. Through this program, he released the track “Slow.” In July 2019, Garry released the single “Your Man.” He later signed a deal with Runabeat Music in January 2020, which serves as an agency for reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats musicians.
In addition to his music career, Garry launched a clothing line called African Sushi Wear in 2021. The line includes various products like T-shirts, hoodies, and sweaters, which are available for purchase through his online store.
Regrettably, this incident marks the third tragic accident to deeply sadden the people of Zimbabwe this week. Just yesterday, a talented Upper Sixth pupil, Ashley Musendekwa who served as the deputy head boy of St George’s College, lost his life in a devastating car crash along Harare Drive in Mt Pleasant, Harare. The collision occurred when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a Koala Park Abattoir truck, resulting in his immediate demise.