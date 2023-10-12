Musician Garry Mapanzure Has Reportedly Died

Garry Mapanzure gained popularity with his 2017 single “Wapunza” featuring his brother Victor Mapanzure. He further released the single “Moyo Muti” in February 2018. Garry was selected for Mr Eazi’s #EMPAWA100 program after his song “Truth or Dare” gained attention. Through this program, he released the track “Slow.” In July 2019, Garry released the single “Your Man.” He later signed a deal with Runabeat Music in January 2020, which serves as an agency for reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats musicians.

In addition to his music career, Garry launched a clothing line called African Sushi Wear in 2021. The line includes various products like T-shirts, hoodies, and sweaters, which are available for purchase through his online store.

