Police Arrest Self-proclaimed Prophetess Who Kidnapped A Baby

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a woman who posed as a prophetess and abducted a client’s one-month-old baby in Mutare. After seeking information from the public, the police arrested Rumbidzai Nyamurowa, also known as Madzimai Getrude, at a residence in Dangamvura, Mutare.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, the police said the suspect admitted to kidnapping the baby as a ploy to deceive her husband, who resides in South Africa, into thinking she had given birth. The husband allegedly intended to divorce her due to her inability to conceive. Read the statement:
Reference is made to the ZRP post on X platform on 07/10/23 in which information was being sought to account for a self proclaimed prophetess , Rumbidzai Nyamurowa (28) alias Madzimai Getrude, who kidnapped a baby boy (1 month) during a spiritual healing session on 06/10/23 at a bushy area near Mutare Teachers College. On 09/10/23, detectives in Mutare acted on received information and arrested the suspect at a house in Area 16, Nyamauru, Dangamvura, Mutare. Upon arrest, the suspect confessed that she kidnapped the baby to hoodwink her husband, who is based in South Africa, into believing that she had given birth to the baby. The husband was allegedly harbouring intentions of divorcing her for failing to conceive. Meanwhile, the baby was reunited with his mother.Feedback
Some Context:
On October 6, 2023, Nyamurowa who was posing as a prophetess kidnapped an ill baby in Mutare at a shrine near Mutare Teachers College. She instructed the baby’s mother to fetch herbs for the baby’s healing and while the mother was away, Nyamurowa took the baby and left.
This is not an isolated case
In Zimbabwe, there are instances where babies are kidnapped for different purposes, including trafficking, rituals, and financial gain. Authorities are encouraging parents and guardians to remain vigilant, take necessary precautions, and report any suspicious activities. It is also essential to educate children about personal safety, staying away from strangers, and using safe travel routes.
