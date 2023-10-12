Warriors Coaches Drop Musona And Other Players

Warriors Coaches Drop Musona And Other Players5 minutes ago
Warriors coaches have made alterations to the squad by dropping four players including Walter Musona but did not state the reason behind the move.
These players were initially selected for a friendly match against Botswana and the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria. The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) announced the changes without providing specific reasons for the players’ removal. Read the statement:
IN: Sylvastar Munhira (Cranborne Bullets), Delic Murimba (Ngezi Platinum Stars)Feedback
OUT: Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United), Walter Musona, Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Prince Tafiremutsa (Dynamos)
The original team consisted of the following players:
Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (SuperSport United), Frank Tafiremutsa (Dynamos), Wallace Magalane (FC Platinum)
Defenders: Ronald Pfumbidzai (SuperSport United), Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Munashe Garananga (FC Sheriff Tiraspol), Devine Lunga (Golden Arrows), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Frank Makarati (Dynamos)
Midfielders: Never Tigere (lhefu S.C), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda Football Academy), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Brian Banda, Walter Musona (FC Platinum), Phenias Bamusi (CAPS United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Gerald Bero (Manica Diamonds), Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn)
Forwards: Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum).
