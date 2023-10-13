Operation Tame the Traffic Jungle: Over 91,700 arrested

Operation Tame the Traffic Jungle: Over 91,700 arrested6 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced that over 91,700 people have been arrested since the beginning of Operation Tame the Traffic Jungle four weeks ago.
Police launched Operation Tame the Traffic Jungle on September 12, 2023, to address the widespread disregard for traffic laws, particularly in major cities and towns. Police stated that instances such as driving against traffic flow, running red lights, and reckless lane violations have contributed to chaos and congestion.
Since then, police have also been taking action against heavy vehicles that inappropriately traverse residential areas instead of using designated routes as stipulated by national regulations and local by-laws. In the latest update on Operation Tame the Traffic Jungle, the police said over 91,700 had been arrested. Read the statement:
The ZRP reports that a total of 91,739 arrests have been effected during the ongoing operation, “Tame the Traffic Jungle”. 2 262 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits while 27 636 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika). 431 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 6,817 people have been arrested for touting. Meanwhile, 1 792 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates.
The operation has caused unintended difficulties for commuters as they now struggle to find transportation, with informal Mshika-shika operators often clashing with the police, resulting in delays for passengers. Since the formal public transport system has collapsed, registered vehicles are insufficient to meet the needs of the growing urban population. Analysts suggest creating more parking spaces, reducing taxes, and improving infrastructure as potential solutions to the transportation challenges.
