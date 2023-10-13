Pindula News Removal Of A Post About The Alleged Death Of Garry Mapanzure

5 minutes ago

Dear readers,

We would like to address the recent removal of a post about the alleged death of Garry Mapanzure. We want to apologize for any confusion or inconvenience caused by the publication and subsequent deletion of the article.

In our efforts to provide timely news, we relied on information from sources that we believed to be reputable. However, it has come to our attention that the information regarding Garry Mapanzure’s passing was not verified, and conflicting reports began to emerge regarding his status.

Feedback