ZEC Disowns Statement Which Declared August Elections Invalid And Called For Fresh Elections

We therefore declare the elections held on the 23rd and 24th of August 2023 null and void and call for a fresh election to be held without our (ZEC) involvement.

ZEC said the statement must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. Said the electoral body:

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission would like to inform the public that the notice purportedly issued by the Chief Elections Officer circulating on social media declaring elections of the 23rd and 24th of August 2023 as null and void is FAKE! ZEC has issued no such statement and dismisses it with the contempt it deserves. The public is advised to disregard the said statement!

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is demanding fresh elections due to alleged irregularities in the previous harmonised elections held on August 23, 2023. The reported irregularities include ballot mix-ups, voter intimidation, biased state media, and the banning of opposition rallies. The CCC calls for independent bodies like SADC, the African Union, or the United Nations to oversee future elections, as they accuse the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of favouring the ruling ZANU PF party and manipulating results in their favour. However, ZANU PF maintains that elections will only take place in 2028.

Tags

Leave a Comment