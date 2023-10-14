CCC President Nelson Chamisa Urges Supporters To Remain Calm And Trust Leadership

Organising and mobilising are not our weaknesses, we have many but those are not. We can organise so well and mobile so well that we can even persuade Zanu PF members to be part of this issue because poverty knows no party.

I have been across the whole country, people are charged, the mood is electric, people are raring to go.

We are saying hold back, we must be able to find each other and because they trust us, we are using that goodwill to explore the window of opportunity to dialogue and find each other.

It does not mean we are imbeciles, peace is normally the weapon of the strong whereas violence is the default and DNA of the weak.

Why are supporters agitated?

CCC supporters say the party has faced unfair treatment from the police, courts, and the electoral commission, as noted by analysts and Election Observer Missions. Some party members were arrested, allegedly abducted and killed during a challenging campaign. The police also blocked the party’s rallies.

During the 23 August 2023 elections, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delayed delivering voting materials in the perceived CCC strongholds. CCC supporters dispute the announced election results which declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner with 52.6% while Chamisa got 44%.

There have been recalls of CCC MPs by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the party’s interim secretary-general. Supporters view the recalls as a move by ZANU PF to secure a parliamentary majority, potentially enabling Mnangagwa to extend his term beyond the current limit.

