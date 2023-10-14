Church Must Govern All Human Affairs - Nelson Chamisa

5 minutes ago

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has said the church must govern human affairs. He was responding to followers on X who were accusing him and the CCC leadership of failing or neglecting to take action against alleged vote rigging and recalling of MPs and Councillors.

The CCC party claims that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) collaborated with the ruling ZANU PF to rig the August 2023 elections. Supporters expected the party to challenge the outcome in court or take to the streets, but the CCC engaged regional bodies like SADC to push for fresh elections. However, the final report from the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) recommended pursuing legal processes for resolution.

In response to Chamisa’s post on X, where he quoted Proverbs 17:13-15, emphasizing not defending evil or justifying wickedness, one follower, Zigo, suggested that the CCC had become like a church. Chamisa agreed, stating that the church should be involved in governing human affairs. He said:

