Netflix Cancels 'Tunga' A Film By Zimbabwean Creator Godwin Jabangwe

3 minutes ago

Netflix has decided to cancel two film projects, including the musical ‘Tunga’ by Zimbabwean creator Godwin Jabangwe, which was in pre-production. This decision has left the team and many people involved disappointed, as it has resulted in job loss.

The cancellation is part of Netflix’s ongoing restructuring of its animation unit, aiming to reduce costs by $300 million. The other project, ‘Escape From Beverly Hills’, will be made available for other buyers, while ‘Tunga’ will be further developed.

Netflix, an American streaming company, won a four-way bidding battle for Jabangwe’s animated family adventure back in 2019 for a reported mid-six-figure guarantee, retaining him as a writer on the project. Sources told NewZimbabwe.com:

Feedback