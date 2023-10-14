Netflix Cancels 'Tunga' A Film By Zimbabwean Creator Godwin Jabangwe

Netflix Cancels 'Tunga' A Film By Zimbabwean Creator Godwin Jabangwe3 minutes ago
Netflix has decided to cancel two film projects, including the musical ‘Tunga’ by Zimbabwean creator Godwin Jabangwe, which was in pre-production. This decision has left the team and many people involved disappointed, as it has resulted in job loss.
The cancellation is part of Netflix’s ongoing restructuring of its animation unit, aiming to reduce costs by $300 million. The other project, ‘Escape From Beverly Hills’, will be made available for other buyers, while ‘Tunga’ will be further developed.
Netflix, an American streaming company, won a four-way bidding battle for Jabangwe’s animated family adventure back in 2019 for a reported mid-six-figure guarantee, retaining him as a writer on the project. Sources told NewZimbabwe.com:
Essentially, (for Tunga) this means the project is not dead.
Netflix owns the project and still intend to make it; we hope that continues.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Jabangwe expressed his disbelief that a story set in Zimbabwe, particularly on the streets where he played soccer with a homemade ball as a child, would actually be produced into a film. He said:
I never dreamed that a story set in Zimbabwe, on the streets that I grew up playing soccer with a homemade ball, would get made.
I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix to bring Tunga to life and grateful to Imagine Impact for helping me take the strand of an idea and weaving it into a tale that I truly hope the world will love.
The film is based on Shona mythology and follows the journey of a young girl named Tunga. After her father’s death, she embarks on a quest to a mythical city where spiritual elders can teach her how to bring rain and save her village from a prolonged drought. Tunga is accompanied by Zuze, her animated wooden figurine and mischievous honey badger totem, who she must learn to trust and collaborate with throughout her journey.
Jabangwe, the creator, discovered his passion for screenwriting while working at a college library and pursued his education in screenwriting at UCLA after moving to the United States from Zimbabwe.