Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeGovernance

ZANU PF Gets 15 Out Of 22 Parliamentary Portfolio Committees

6 minutes ago
Sat, 14 Oct 2023 06:36:36 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
ZANU PF Gets 15 Out Of 22 Parliamentary Portfolio Committees

ZANU PF, the ruling party in Zimbabwe, has secured control over 15 out of the 22 parliamentary portfolio committees. Several former ministers or deputies from the party have taken on the role of chairpersons for these committees.

The chairpersons of parliamentary committees in Zimbabwe are chosen through a process involving consultations and negotiations within political parties. The ruling party holds significant influence, and the Speaker of Parliament plays a role in the appointment process. The final decision is made through a vote in parliament. 

NAME OF COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSON SEX PARTY
1. Justice, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs Hon. E. Mutodi M ZANU-PF
2. Local Government, Public Works & National Housing Hon. S. Mandiwanzira M ZANU-PF
3. Mines & Mining Development Hon. T. Matangira M ZANU-PF
4. Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water & Rural Development Hon. S. Maburutse M ZANU-PF
5. Public Service, Labour & Social Welfare Hon. D. Mashonganyika F ZANU-P
6. Foreign Affairs & International Trade Hon. W Shamu M ZANU-PF
7. Defence, Home Affairs, Veterans of Liberation Struggle and Security Hon. A. Nguluvhe M ZANU-PF
8. Budget, Finance & Investment Promotion Hon. C. Chiduwa M ZANU-PF
9. Women Affairs, Community, Small & Medium Enterprises Development Hon. G. Mutandi F ZANU-PF
10. Transport & Infrastructure Development Hon. K. Kaitano M ZANU-PF
11. Primary & Secondary Education Hon. O. Murambiwa M ZANU-P
12. Sports, Recreation, Arts & Culture Hon. R. Chiwanza M ZANU-PF
13. Industry & Commerce Hon. N. Mudekunye M ZANU-P
14. Youth Empowerment, Development & Vocational Training Hon. M. Ziyambi M ZANU-PF
15. Parliamentary Legal Committee (PLC) Hon. I. Ndudzo M ZANU-PF
16. Public Accounts Hon. C. Hwende M CCC
17. Environment, Climate, Wildlife, Tourism & Hospitality Hon. J. Mamombe F CCC
18. Health & Childcare Hon. Molokela M CCC
19. Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services Hon. A. Gumbo   CCC
20. Higher Education, Science & Technology Development Hon. F. Mahere F CCC
21. Information, Communication & Technology Hon. D. Chigumbu   CCC
22. Energy & Power Development Hon. Engineer L Mhangwa   CCC

Parliamentary committees are crucial in the legislative process and democratic governance. They scrutinise proposed laws, government policies, and actions. They ensure effectiveness, legality, and adherence to constitutional principles, holding officials accountable. Committees conduct research, consult stakeholders, and develop policy recommendations. They investigate matters of public interest, gather evidence, and make recommendations. Public participation is encouraged through public hearings, allowing diverse perspectives. Committees consist of experts in specific policy areas, bringing informed decision-making. Cross-party collaboration promotes consensus and cooperation. 

The composition of parliamentary committees is important as clashes may arise if actions conflict with party interests. For instance, when Tendai Biti chaired the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), he faced obstacles when trying to bring Kuda Tagwirei, the CEO of Sakunda Holdings Group, before the committee. ZANU PF officials, who were committee members, blocked Biti’s efforts. Biti believed Tagwirei received a contract for the Dema diesel electricity generation plant without due process and wanted him to explain. 

More Pindula News

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?

Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.

Click here to apply

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

. Information Publicity &amp; Broadcasting Services

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback