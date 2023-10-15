Bulawayo City In Total Water Supply Shutdown

This is due to a ZESA power supply fault to Criterion that occurred on Thursday the 12th of October at 20:00 hrs.

To protect the City’s supply reservoirs from collapsing as ZEIDC is still working on rectifying the fault water supplies to all City Areas are closed till power supply is restored at Criterion Waterworks and water treatment resumes.

Bulawayo City Council wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused.

More: Pindula News

