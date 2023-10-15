Bulawayo City In Total Water Supply Shutdown

Bulawayo City In Total Water Supply Shutdown7 minutes ago
The City of Bulawayo has cut off water supplies across the entire city indefinitely due to a Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) power supply fault at Criterion Waterworks.
In a statement on 14 October, Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube said that the fault occurred on 12 October. He said:
The public is hereby informed of the suspension of the 72-hour shedding programme and closure of water supplies to all City Areas.Feedback
This is due to a ZESA power supply fault to Criterion that occurred on Thursday the 12th of October at 20:00 hrs.
To protect the City’s supply reservoirs from collapsing as ZEIDC is still working on rectifying the fault water supplies to all City Areas are closed till power supply is restored at Criterion Waterworks and water treatment resumes.
Bulawayo City Council wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused.
More: Pindula News
