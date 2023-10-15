Garry Mapanzure Accident: ZRP Releases Names Of The Other Victims

Garry Mapanzure Accident: ZRP Releases Names Of The Other Victims4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released more details pertaining to the road traffic accident that claimed the life of musician Garry Mapanzure, whose real name was Garikai Munashe Mapanzure.
In a statement released this Sunday 15 October, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident claimed the lives of Garikai Mapanzure, a male adult aged 23, Langton Mandima, a male aged 27, and
Kai Mapanzure, a 3-month-old male infant. He added:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads, avoid speeding and overtaking when it is not safe to do so.Feedback
The accident occurred at the 5 km peg along Masvingo – Beitbridge Road on 12th October 2023 when a Honda CRV vehicle collided head-on with a Mazda Damio.
