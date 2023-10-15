Govt Says Only Sengezo Tshabangu Can Reverse CCC Recalls

Government takes note of statements from some political outfits in the wake of recent recalls of Members of Parliament from a certain political party in terms of our laws.

The unfounded aspersions and outright falsehoods seeking to embroil Government and the ruling ZANU PF party in the recall processes are without merit.

For the avoidance of doubt, and for the benefit of those unfamiliar with Zimbabwean laws, in terms of Section 129(1)(k) of the Zimbabwe Constitution, recalls of Members of Parliament are done by the political party to which the affected member belongs by way of written notice to the Speaker of the National Assembly or President of Senate, and not by Government.

Against that background, it is incorrect and downright deceitful for any political formation so affected by recalls to blame it on the other. Simply, no other party enjoys such a standing or mandate over the other on matters of recall.

Neither official can or may cause, amend, or block any such communication once placed before them.

Again, it is downright false to impute responsibility for any recalls on the two presiding officers; or even to suggest that they have the remit to withdraw any such communication. Only authors of such communication can cause a reversal.