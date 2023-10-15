Starlink Should Adhere To Zimbabwe's Laws, Says ICT Minister

She revealed that the Postal and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) was considering a proposal by Starlink to operate in Zimbabwe.

Former ICT Minister Supa Mandiwanzira who is also Nyanga South MP (ZANU PF), asked Mavetera how the Government was to deal with fake news and negativity on X, formerly Twitter, against the country’s leadership and the ZANU PF party.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

On 10 October 2023, the European Union (EU) issued a warning to Musk over the alleged disinformation about the Hamas attack on Israel, including fake news and “repurposed old images”, on X.

Mandiwanzira asked whether the government will consider the complaint to Musk by the EU on misinformation peddled by X in licensing Starlink, or not. He said:

This concerns public statements made by the Ministry and POTRAZ, particularly with regards to the licensing of a service by Mr Elon Musk of Starlink.

Given what the EU did yesterday, that it wrote to Mr Musk expressing its disappointment with regards to one of Mr Musk’s channel which is X, previously known as Twitter where the EU complained about misinformation being peddled by Twitter. …given the concerns raised by the EU regarding one of Mr Musk’s channels, if there is consideration by the Minister to equally express concern to Mr Musk, particularly with regards to the content disparaging of our leadership, our President, and sometimes our political party on X in Zimbabwe and whether actions by EU will be considered when deciding licensing of Starlink.

In response, Mavetera affirmed that Starlink, like any other company intending to operate in Zimbabwe, should follow the country’s laws. She said:

As Zimbabwe, we have a policy that is clear that we want to engage as a country and allow any people that would want to trade with us to do it quite openly. Indeed, looking at Starlink, it is a company that has shown interest but for us as a ministry, we are waiting upon POTRAZ for them to also be guided by the regulation which guides us. There is a need to follow all procedures and protocols and that is what we are waiting for. As for now, they have not paid the application fees for them to be able to say they are willing. They have shown interest but they have not been able to adhere to our rules and regulations as a country. Indeed, for us, we have policies like the Patriotic Bill that guide us. Any country that needs to deal with us needs to adhere to that and Starlink, the moment it will have to agree to our rules and regulations, it will be able to come and trade with us and go along with our laws as well.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment