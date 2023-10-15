Zimbabwe To Reintroduce Local Currency, Says President Mnangagwa

Addressing delegates to the 9th CEO Africa Roundtable Conference in Victoria Falls on Thursday, 12 October, Mnangagwa said the country should revert to the exclusive use of the local currency even if it may cause suffering for some time. The Chronicle quoted him as saying:

In 2009, our domestic currency collapsed and our former President Mugabe appointed a committee of five people which I chaired to look into the currency issue.

We agreed that for us to survive we had to create a basket of currencies and allow our currency to die.

It could have been a wrong decision but that is what happened in 2009. We allowed the basket of currencies and that saved the economy, and we went in that situation for a long time.

So, we decided to introduce our own currency but still our currency continues to be fought.

However, we have to go through this cycle where as a country we must have a currency that we call our own.

We must bite the bullet, whether it gives us some suffering for a period, we shall proceed to have our own currency, not a situation where the economy has a regime of currencies in use, we want a single currency and we are going there.