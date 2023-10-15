Zimbabweans Youths Now Using Cerevita And Mazoe In Drug Concoctions

A concoction of some of the country’s arguably best brands; cerevita and mazoe has become a substance consuming the youth as they innovate on the destructive path.

Some of the substances commonly abused in Zimbabwe include alcohol, marijuana (commonly known as “mbanje”), methamphetamines (commonly known as “mutoriro” or “guka”), cocaine, heroin, and prescription drugs.

Factors that contribute to drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe include unemployment, poverty, peer pressure, lack of education and awareness about the consequences of substance abuse, easy access to drugs, and social or psychological challenges.

Drug and substance abuse pose serious health risks to individuals and society. It can lead to physical and mental health problems, addiction, impaired judgment, increased risk-taking behaviors, crime, and social disintegration.

In order to tackle drug and substance abuse, the Government has made efforts to establish drug rehabilitation centers and raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and various support groups in Zimbabwe provide counseling, rehabilitation, and education programmes to help individuals struggling with drug and substance abuse.

These initiatives aim to offer assistance, support, and rehabilitation to affected individuals and their families.

Studies show that some young people start to abuse alcohol, drugs and other substances at the age of 12 years.

In case you have a son, daughter, friend, or relative who has a problem with drug abuse, the following public psychiatric institutions offer help in fighting drug addiction:

1. Sally Mugabe Psychiatric Unit (Harare) 2. Parirenyatwa Annex Psychiatric Unit (Harare) 3. Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital (Bulawayo) 4. Ngomahuru Hospital and Half-way House (Masvingo) The following institutions also offer counselling and rehabilitation services for patients battling drug addiction: 1. Highlands Halfway Home +2638644210999 2. Ruwa Rehabilitation Centre +263273790238 3. Serenity Mind Centre +263716825245 4. Tirivanhu Rehabilitation +263773593014 5. Beatrice Rehabilitation Harare 6. Tariro Rehabilitation Centre, Harare

