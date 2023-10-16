Cllr Coltart Rules Out Forceful Removal Of Vendors From Bulawayo CBD

Cllr Coltart Rules Out Forceful Removal Of Vendors From Bulawayo CBD8 minutes ago
Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart said that the city council will not forcefully remove vendors from areas in the Central Business District (CBD), such as along 5th Avenue, but will instead provide them with alternative locations to operate from.
Coltart made the remarks at the annual civic service to commemorate and celebrate the declaration of Bulawayo as a City, held at his church, the City Presbyterian Church at 5th Avenue and Jason Moyo Street. CITE quoted Coltart as saying:
One of the things we are committed to is restoring 5th Avenue. But we need to do that in a humane manner.Feedback
We have agreed as councillors and senior council leadership, that we will not be coming with truckloads of police with batons.
We have to provide, safe and attractive alternative venues for the vendors who clog these streets so that they can have better places to operate from.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
That is how we can restore 5th Avenue and many other affected places in the city.
It is also, only then, that we can fully implement the city laws as far as the operations of vendors are concerned.
Some of the vendors who have flooded the city centre were displaced from their designated areas of operation after the closure of the Egodini terminus.
Meanwhile, Bulawayo was declared a city on 04 November 1943, and annually, the local authority holds a church service on a Sunday near that date, at the incumbent’s mayor’s church.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals