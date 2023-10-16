Cllr Coltart Rules Out Forceful Removal Of Vendors From Bulawayo CBD

We have agreed as councillors and senior council leadership, that we will not be coming with truckloads of police with batons.

We have to provide, safe and attractive alternative venues for the vendors who clog these streets so that they can have better places to operate from.

That is how we can restore 5th Avenue and many other affected places in the city.

It is also, only then, that we can fully implement the city laws as far as the operations of vendors are concerned.

Some of the vendors who have flooded the city centre were displaced from their designated areas of operation after the closure of the Egodini terminus.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo was declared a city on 04 November 1943, and annually, the local authority holds a church service on a Sunday near that date, at the incumbent’s mayor’s church.

