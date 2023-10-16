Five Robbers Who Stormed GMB Depot Arrested In Police Highway Ambush

He said the bags of fertiliser and groundnuts as well as the DAF 15-tonne truck which was used in the commission of the offence, are held at Mvuma Police Station as exhibits. Said Insp Mahoko:

The arrested suspects are, Tirayi Dzimangi (52), of Hatcliff, Harare, Munesu Lazarous (37) of Zengeza 4, Chitungwiza, Harare, Jofile Magwadi (53) of 12th Street Hatcliff, Harare, Titus Marange (34) of Village Makarara, Chief Marange, Mutare and Stephen Nhamo (38) of Goodhope Lot 6 Westgate, Harare.

He said on Thursday at around 11:30 PM the gang went to GMB Charandura Depot and allegedly cut the security fences at the depot and gained entry into the premises.

They found two security guards on duty and assaulted the guards using logs. Said Insp Mahoko:

They asaaulted the guards using logs, tied them using ropes, stuffed their mouths with pieces of clothes and dumped them in a stormwater drain. They searched for and found keys to the gate, drove their truck into the depot and loaded 540 bags of compound D fertilizer and 17 bags of shelled ground nuts before driving away.

He said the offence was immediately discovered by another security guard who was coming from church and reported the matter at Charandura police station.

The two other security guards who were found in the stormwater drain were referred to St Theresa Hospital for medical assistance.

Insp Mahoko said Charandura Police Station alerted their Mvuma counterparts who mounted an armed roadblock in Mvuma along the Harare-Masvingo highway. He said:

Within a few minutes, a truck matching the description they had been given approached from Masvingo direction at high speed. The truck disobeyed the police signals to stop. Police had to fire shots which deflated one of the front wheels and in the process causing the motor vehicle to halt.

Insp Mahoko said three occupants immediately jumped out and disappeared into the darkness. He added:

All inputs stolen from GMB Charandura depot were recovered. Apart from the inputs, inside the vehicle was a third number plate with registration number AGA 9786 which is different from the front and rear number plates AGJ 7169. We invite members of the public to assist us as we embark on the investigation of one of the seemingly sophisticated robbery exploits in the country.

More: Pindula News

